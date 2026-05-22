Mumbai Monsoon 2026: BMC Extends Beach Lifeguard Contract After Delay In Appointing New Agency

BMC faces criticism over delays in appointing a new beach lifeguard agency as Mumbai prepares for the monsoon season | File Photo

Mumbai, May 22: Even as Mumbai braces for the monsoon, the BMC has been forced to extend the contract of its existing beach lifeguard agency after failing to appoint a new contractor for over a year, drawing sharp criticism from corporators who questioned the civic body’s chronic last-minute approach towards public safety. The proposal, tabled on Friday, comes despite the previous contract having expired in June last year.

High-risk beaches under focus

With Mumbai’s beaches witnessing massive crowds during the monsoon despite dangerous sea conditions, the city’s 149-km coastline continues to pose a serious drowning risk.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has classified Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa and Gorai as high-risk beaches based on factors such as tidal currents, terrain and visitor density.

To manage safety along the coastline, the BMC annually deploys 93 lifeguards through a private contractor, while an additional standby rescue team of 11 civic personnel remains on alert for emergency incidents.

In 2022, the BMC appointed Drishti Life Saving Pvt. Ltd. to manage lifeguard operations and maintenance under the MFB for a three-year period ending June 30, 2025.

However, despite floating fresh tenders for a new agency, the civic body continued the existing arrangement without formally extending the contract.

The issue triggered sharp criticism during Friday’s standing committee meeting when the administration sought retrospective approval for the extension.

Corporators question delay

BJP corporator Tejinder Tiwana questioned the one-year delay in bringing the proposal and demanded action against fire brigade officials, while Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse raised concerns over lifeguard preparedness and rescue infrastructure. Congress leader Ashraf Azmi and Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar also criticised the delay.

Replying to the standing committee, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said only two agencies had responded to the fresh tender for lifeguard services, prompting the administration to seek an extension for the existing contractor.

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said the proposal was approved keeping tourist safety in mind.

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BMC plans to increase lifeguard strength

Meanwhile, to ensure round-the-clock vigilance and enable a quicker response during emergencies, the lifeguards will be deployed in two shifts across the city's beaches, an official said.

At present, 93 lifeguards are deployed across Mumbai’s beaches. The civic administration plans to increase the number to 137 after a new agency is appointed, citing a rise in visitor footfall at beaches in recent years.

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