Mumbai Monorail services have remained suspended since September 2025 as MMRDA works on modernisation and safety measures before resuming passenger operations | Vijay Gohil (Representational Image)

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: Mumbai's Monorail services are unlikely to resume by the year-end, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) adopting a cautious approach before allowing passenger operations to restart.

The authority is awaiting the implementation of safety recommendations from IIT-Bombay, particularly those concerning the gaps between the two elevated guideways, which remain a key concern.

Safety Concerns Delay Restart

The gaps need to be addressed to ensure passenger safety and facilitate emergency rescue operations in case a train gets stranded between stations.

However, MMRDA is examining the structural implications of covering these spaces, as the existing guideway structures were originally designed to carry the relatively lightweight Monorail system.

Officials are concerned that installing additional metal mesh or other covering structures could place an additional load on the guideways and complicate structural safety.

A senior MMRDA official, when asked whether the newly procured rakes would age while waiting for services to resume, said the trains were being maintained.

Citing the example of Navi Mumbai Metro, where rakes were reportedly put into public service after being kept for nearly eight years, the official said MMRDA wanted to ensure that all necessary precautions were taken before restarting operations.

Unlike conventional Metro and suburban railway systems, the Monorail draws power through its guideways. Consequently, deploying a standby train on the adjacent guideway may not provide an adequate rescue arrangement in every emergency situation, according to MMRDA.

Services Suspended Since September 2025

The Monorail has remained out of service since September 20, 2025, when MMRDA announced an extended shutdown to undertake a major modernisation programme.

The suspension was planned to facilitate the introduction of new rolling stock, upgrades to the communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling system and refurbishment of the existing fleet.

Operational Losses Expected To Decline

Meanwhile, despite the technological upgrades and introduction of new Made-in-India rakes, the Monorail is unlikely to become operationally profitable in the near future, according to an MMRDA official.

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The FPJ reported that the authority expects annual operational losses to decline from approximately Rs 180 crore to Rs 120 crore after modernisation. However, the system's limited passenger-carrying capacity continues to constrain its revenue potential.

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