Mumbai: Monorail lets down its users again

Mumbai : Monorail services between Chembur and Wadala Depot stations was affected due to technical glitches on Thursday morning.The services were restored after 1 pm only, informed the authority.

The monorail itself put out the alert on its Twitter handle. It further said the monorail trips on the other half of the route (between Jacob Circle to Wadala depot) was functional and trains were running at a frequency of 30 minutes.

On an average, 11,000 people use the monorail daily. Five of 10 monorail rakes are operated at a frequency of 22 minutes between 6 am and 10 pm. This paper had reported about how during Diwali days, the monorail ridership increased by 18 per cent.

The MMRDA in December 2018 terminated the contract with SCOMI for its failure to meet the contractual obligations. After a delay of five years, the MMRDA took over the operations and Phase 2 (Jacob Circle --Wadala Depot) services started on March 3.

Now, the authority, in a bid to increase the ridership, is purchasing 10 rakes for which it has already floated a tender. It believes with additional rakes, it will be able to improve the frequency of service to five minutes on an average.