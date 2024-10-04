Mumbai: Mobile Health Centers Launched In Suburbs To Serve Remote Areas Under 'Aapla Dawakhana' Initiative

Mumbai: In a significant move to extend healthcare services to the city’s remote areas, two mobile health check-up centers were launched under the popular ‘Hinduhridayasmarat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’ scheme. The initiative, inaugurated by Mumbai Suburbs District Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on the evening of October 3rd, aims to bring essential medical services to underserved communities in the P South and M East divisions of Mumbai’s suburbs.

These mobile centers will target areas where healthcare infrastructure is limited, particularly Aarey Colony, which has faced difficulties in establishing permanent clinics due to forest restrictions and inadequate permissions from the BMC. The only hospital in Aarey Colony is in a poor state, and residents, many of whom belong to the Adivasi community, often travel to Goregaon for treatment after incidents like snake bites or leopard attacks. Moreover, the internal roads of Aarey have been in disrepair for years, making access to medical care even more challenging. With the launch of these mobile centers, healthcare will now be brought directly to the residents’ doorsteps.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been consistently working to make healthcare services accessible to all citizens under its ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ initiative. The mobile health screening centers are a step forward in this mission, ensuring that even remote areas, which lack open spaces for traditional porta-cabin clinics, can still receive regular medical attention. The mobile clinics will provide free health check-ups, consultations, and medication to residents.

Speaking at the launch event, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasized the importance of reaching out to remote communities, while Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma acknowledged the challenges of healthcare delivery in these areas. The Public Health Department has organized these mobile services to overcome the limitations posed by the lack of space for permanent facilities.

One of the two mobile clinics will serve the Aarey Colony area, part of the P South Division, while the other will cover regions such as Anna Bhau Sathe Nagar, Lotus Vasahat, Rafi Nagar, and Chita Camp in the M East Division. These mobile health centers will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing much-needed medical services to these underserved communities.

Dr. Daksha Shah, Executive Health Officer of the BMC, stated that the mobile health centers have been set up with support from the Americares India Foundation as part of their corporate social responsibility commitment. Each mobile clinic is staffed with a medical officer, nurse, pharmacist, and multipurpose worker to ensure comprehensive healthcare services for the local population.

“This initiative is a step toward ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to essential healthcare services. We are proud to bring this service to the people of Aarey Colony and other areas that have long struggled with healthcare access,” said Dr. Shah.

The launch of these mobile health centers marks an important milestone in the BMC’s efforts to bring medical services to the doorstep of Mumbai’s remote areas, improving access to care for thousands of citizens.