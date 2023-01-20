e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Mob barges into house of ex-chief of minorities department, threatens to kill him

BJP leader and former chairman of the Minorities Department, Haji Arafat Shaikh, 45, approached the Kurla police station after a group of people barged into his house and threatened to kill him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 03:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Mumbai: BJP leader and former chairman of the Minorities Department, Haji Arafat Shaikh, 45, approached the Kurla police station after a group of people barged into his house and threatened to kill him. As per Mr Shaikh’s complaint, he had refused to comply with the demand of arranging a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As per the police, Mr Shaikh resides at Rambo Apartments in Kurla. On Jan 10, Salim Yamani Chaus, a resident of Ahmednagar, came to Mr Shaikh’s house with a group of people and threatened to kill him because his demand to meet the deputy CM to resolve a personal issue had not been met.

After receiving the threat, Mr Shaikh lodged a complaint. An official of Kurla police said that the police have registered a case under sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (both punishable with imprisonment) but no arrest has yet been made in this case.

