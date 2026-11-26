Mumbai: MNS Workers Object To 'Bombay' On Shop Signboard In Fort, Demand Name Change To 'Mumbai' | VIDEO | X (Screengrab)

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted in Mumbai’s Fort area after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers objected to the use of the word ‘Bombay’ on a shop's signboard in South Mumbai.

Video Of Incident Surfaces

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The purported video shows a group of MNS workers covering the word ‘Bombay’ on the signboard with a strip.

According to reports, the shop owner had displayed the word ‘Bombay’ on the store’s signboard. Following this, MNS activists reached the spot and demanded that the name be changed to ‘Mumbai’.

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MNS Demands Immediate Name Change

The workers' demand for a name change stems from the city's official renaming from Bombay to Mumbai. The workers reportedly insisted on the immediate correction of the signage.

The incident led to a brief protest, with MNS members reiterating their long-standing stand that businesses and establishments should use the official name ‘Mumbai’ instead of ‘Bombay’.