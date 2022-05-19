Mumbai: MNS puts up 'Maharashtra will burn' poster in Lalbaug

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has put up a poster in Lalbaug area of ​​Mumbai which reads, "Entire Maharashtra will burn if anyone tries to hurt Raj Thackeray."

This comes in wake of protests against Raj Thackeray for his Ayodhya visit.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5. On April 17, Thackeray had announced in Pune that he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with Shiv Sena workers from across the country will visit Ayodhya on June 10.

Both the leaders have said that they will seek the blessings of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya.

In April this year, Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers be removed from mosques in Maharashtra, a stand which the main opposition BJP supported.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) puts up a poster in Lalbaug area of ​​Mumbai. The poster reads, "Entire Maharashtra will burn if anyone tries to hurt Raj Thackeray."



This comes in wake of protests against Raj Thackeray for his Ayodhya visit. pic.twitter.com/mfM2bcz5Zx — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:52 AM IST