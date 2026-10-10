Mumbai: MNS Leader Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Fake Lease Deed Case, Remanded To Judicial Custody Until October 23; Akshay Kumar's Sister Handwriting Report Awaited

MNS leader Ganesh Chukkal has been remanded to judicial custody until October 23 in an alleged Powai property forgery case, while a handwriting expert’s report on the disputed signature of film producer Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, actor Akshay Kumar’s sister, is awaited | File Photo

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 10 has arrested Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) divisional chief Ganesh Arjun Chukkal, 46, in connection with an alleged fake lease deed case involving a luxury flat and two parking spaces at Adonia Building in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. An Esplanade court has remanded him to judicial custody till October 23.

The case pertains to alleged forgery and cheating involving a flat owned by Melronia Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. The company has accused Chukkal of allegedly fabricating two agreements and submitting them before the competent authority and appellate authority to establish a claim over the property.

According to the police complaint, Chukkal, a director of Bryce Infrastructure and Development Pvt. Ltd., had taken Flat No. 3102 in the B Wing of Adonia Building, along with two parking spaces, on a registered leave-and-licence agreement executed on June 19, 2018. The 36-month agreement was valid from June 28, 2018, to June 19, 2021.

The agreement required the company to pay a security deposit of ₹15.3 lakh and monthly licence fees of ₹2.55 lakh, with a five per cent increase after 12 months. The revised monthly fee was ₹2,67,750.

Alleged Forgery Of Lease Documents

The complainant, Dominic Edward Sequeira, an authorised representative of Melronia Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., alleged that the licence fee remained unpaid from October 2019. Despite repeated reminders, notices and a subsequent demand to vacate the flat, Chukkal allegedly continued to occupy the premises.

The company subsequently approached the Competent Authority under Section 24 of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999. During the proceedings, Chukkal allegedly submitted two disputed documents with an affidavit dated October 20, 2021.

The first was a purported notarised agreement dated February 19, 2004, allegedly executed with Lake View Developers on a ₹20 stamp paper. The complaint alleges that the signatures of the developers' partners, Niranjan Hiranandani and Surendra Hiranandani, were forged.

The complainant also questioned the document's authenticity, claiming that the Raj Legacy building address mentioned in it related to a building constructed after 2004.

The second disputed document was a purported 30-year lease deed dated March 8, 2019, allegedly executed between Chukkal and HGP Community Pvt. Ltd. on five ₹100 stamp papers.

The company alleged that the signature of its director, Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, was forged. Alka Hiranandani is the sister of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and is also a film producer.

It also maintained that Adonia Building had already been transferred to Melronia Hospitality following a National Company Law Tribunal order dated August 24, 2018, and that the disputed lease deed was not registered.

Authorities Rejected Chukkal's Pleas

The competent authority rejected Chukkal's application for leave to defend and ruled in favour of the company on November 23, 2021. The appellate authority subsequently rejected his revision application and upheld the order on June 14, 2022.

Stamp Paper Records Under Scrutiny

During the investigation, police examined records maintained by stamp vendor Pramodkumar Ramnarayan Dubey in Mira Road. According to the police, entries in the stamp paper sale register appeared to have been altered, with the name of HGP Community Pvt. Ltd. allegedly added over entries originally bearing the name of Purohit Consultancy.

Police also questioned consultant Rajendra Rajpurohit, who reportedly denied purchasing the disputed stamp papers.

The investigating team seized the relevant register for further examination. Investigators found alleged irregularities in records relating to 15 stamp papers, including entries bearing the name and address of HGP Community Pvt. Ltd.

Police further stated that the original disputed lease deed dated March 8, 2019, was produced by Chukkal during his appearance at the police station on October 28, 2022.

However, he allegedly did not produce the original agreement dated February 19, 2004. The police have sent specimen signatures of Alka Bhatia Hiranandani to a handwriting expert, and the report is awaited.

Bail Proceedings And Police Investigation

Chukkal's anticipatory bail application was rejected by a sessions court on October 6, 2022. The Bombay High Court had subsequently granted him interim protection subject to conditions, but withdrew the protection on April 6, 2023, after noting that the required documents had not been fully produced.

The case was registered on September 20, 2022, under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code at Powai Police Station.

Also Watch:

Police have sought further custodial interrogation to investigate the alleged source of the disputed stamp papers, identify possible accomplices, recover a rubber stamp allegedly used to prepare documents in the name of HGP Community Pvt. Ltd., and trace the original 2004 agreement.

Investigators also want to establish who prepared the disputed 2019 lease deed and allegedly forged the director's signature. The investigation is ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/