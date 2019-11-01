Mumbai: MNS leader, 3 others held for assaulting BMC staff

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Deshpande and three others were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official in Shivaji Park area in central Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place after BMC staff in Dadar area removed MNS posters and hoardings greeting people on the occasion of Diwali, an official said.

"While these items were being removed, Deshpande had a heated argument with G North Ward officials and some of his supporters assaulted civic staff," he said.

"After a BMC official filed a complaint, we charged Deshpande and others under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

Deshpande and three others were arrested, produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Niyati Thakur said.