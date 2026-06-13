Mumbai: MNS Flags Silt-Choked Drains Ahead Of Monsoon; BMC Says ₹9.25 Crore Fines Imposed On Contractors

MNS releases photographs of allegedly clogged drains as the BMC highlights AI-monitored desilting and contractor penalties ahead of the monsoon | File Photo

Mumbai, June 13: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday released photographs allegedly showing several drains still clogged with silt, warning that Mumbai could once again face flooding if the pending work is not completed.

However, the civic administration maintained that it has taken stringent action against contractors, imposing fines of more than Rs 9.25 crore for lapses uncovered through AI-based monitoring and delays in drain-cleaning operations.

Displaying photographs of allegedly silt-choked drains across Wadala, Dharavi, Govandi, Kurla, Vakola, Mankhurd and other areas, MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar accused the BMC of staging drain inspections.

He alleged that contractors are alerted in advance before visits by ruling party leaders, allowing temporary clean-up work to create a misleading impression of completed desilting.

Killedar said, “The delayed onset of the monsoon has provided a crucial window to finish pending drain-cleaning works. The BMC should utilise the opportunity rather than rely on claims of 100 per cent desilting.”

MNS releases photographs of allegedly clogged drains as the BMC highlights AI-monitored desilting and contractor penalties ahead of the monsoon | File Photo

BMC Defends Monitoring System

An official of the storm water drain department said, “Desilting work is carried out before and after the monsoon to improve drain capacity and ensure faster rainwater flow, reducing flooding risks. The work is being monitored through an AI-based system with mandatory photo, video and CCTV documentation, which is analysed to ensure compliance and quality. Fines have been levied for work deficiencies and are being recovered from contractors’ payments.”

AI-Based Enforcement Flags Lapses

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said, “AI-based monitoring and on-ground inspections have effectively exposed lapses in desilting works, with failure to conduct site verification and upload videos emerging as key reasons for penalties.”

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He said a total fine of Rs 8.99 crore has been imposed based on AI-detected deficiencies. This includes Rs 1.39 crore for major drains, Rs 6.11 crore for minor drains and Rs 1.48 lakh for the Mithi River. Additionally, a penalty of Rs 26.46 lakh has been levied at Rs 1,000 per faulty inspection round.

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