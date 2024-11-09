Mumbai: MNCDF Releases Citizens' Charter Ahead Of Assembly Polls, Calls For Slum-Free City, Accountable Government And Strong Infrastructure

Mumbai North Central District Forum | X

Mumbai North Central District Forum released its Mumbai Citizens Charter for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Apart from transparent and accountable government, strong infrastructure and public services, the charter demands slum-free Mumbai, enactment of Advocate Protection Act and a new design for Khar Elevated Bridge.

MNCDF, a citizen welfare and redressal forum, released its citizens’ charter on Friday for MLA candidates contesting from constituencies across MMR region. The charter, which has been drafted following extensive consultations from citizens, activists and stakeholders, addresses concerns in consonance and relation with Mumbai’s specific needs that dall under the jurisdiction of the state legislature.

The charter focused on accountable governance with demands of commitment to transparency by ensuring transparency in decision making, budget allocations and resource management with publicly available reports on key projects. It also sought a unified and effective grievance redressal system by integrating various government platforms into a unified website. Furthermore, it also demanded an improved governance structure with a “forwarding authority” within each government agency to redirect complaints with a review system and expansion of e-governance services.

The charter also demanded strong infrastructure and public services like better public transport service including expansion of BEST services, more AC local trains and upgraded local trains. It also pressed upon the need of improved roads and better connectivity by upgrading the roads, bringing solutions for waterlogging and enhanced transport to business hubs. The manifesto also highlights pedestrian safety with a demand of a new department within the BMC to look after footpaths. It also demanded filling vacancies in public hospitals, one tertiary care hospital in every ward and modernisation of public hospitals.

MNCDF also included safety and security in its manifesto by pressing on the need of enhanced law enforcement and public safety. It requested for stringent regulations to control noise and air pollution, tackling traffic violations and illegal parking practices as well as effective cleanliness drive.

The charter especially focused over enactment of the Advocates Protection Act in Maharashtra to ensure their protection from any harm during their professional duty. It also sought a comprehensive review of the current slum rehabilitation scheme and aim at making Mumbai a slum-free city. Moreover, it also demanded a proposal for new design of the Khar Subway elevated bridge to create a feasible design linking SV Road in Khar W over the Khar subway to the northbout Western Express Highway.

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, founder of MNCDF, said, “We have carefully drafted the above keeping in mind the Indian constitution and the seventh schedule. Together, we can chart a course towards a sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. We urge citizens to vote for progress, vote for the elected representatives that are inclined towards the hearing such citizen welfare forums who represent the voice of the citizensand the youth of Mumbai.”