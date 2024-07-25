Mumbai: MMRDA To Implement MMI Facilities At Metro Line 9 Stations

In a significant development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to implement Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) facilities at stations on the Metro Line 9. Efficient dispersal by all modes of transport and last mile connectivity could be planned with MMI which will not only relieve the commuters, but also enhance non-motorised transport (NMT) and public transport (PT) share.

A decision to this effect was taken during the executive committee (EC) meeting of the MMRDA held on Wednesday. The Metro Line 9 (Dahisar East to Mira Bhayander) consists of Pandurang Wadi, Miragaon (Amar Palace), Kashigaon (Zankar Company), Sai Baba Nagar, Meditya Nagar (Deepak Hospital), Shaheed Bhagat Singh Garden, Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, MBMC Sports Complex and Indralok.

“To enhance accessibility, safety, and mobility (last-mile connectivity) at eight metro stations of Metro Line 9, we have initiated the implementation of MMI facilities. With the metro line in an advanced stage, these MMI works are crucial for efficient dispersal and last-mile connectivity,” a senior MMRDA official said.

“The tenders for the project were divided into two packages. While the Package 1 was awarded to M/s Gajanan Construction, the Package 2 has been awarded to the joint venture of M/s N A Construction Pvt Ltd and M/s PRS Infra,” the official said.

As per MMI plan, the station influence area will be redesigned for efficient and safe dispersal of traffic and commuters. This includes restructuring/ reconfiguration of Right of Way (ROW) i.e. carriageways and footpaths, shifting/re-routing of ground and underground utilities (if required), street lights, shifting of bus stops, providing pickup-drop off bays for buses/IPTs/private vehicles, dedicated metro feeder through e-vehicles, wayfinding maps, signages, traffic signals/signal cycles, CCTV surveillance, beautification, street furniture and PBS infrastructure.

Similarly, the EC also approved signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for signaling and telecommunication works on Lines 9 & 7A. “Following the MoU signed in 2017 for Lines 2A, 2B, and 7, DMRC awarded contracts for rolling stock to BEML and signalling and telecommunication to M/s. Alstom. As Lines 9 and 7A are extensions of Line 7, which uses BEML Rolling Stock equipped with Alstom onboard equipment, the same signalling system (Alstom) will be implemented on these lines. DMRC's role in negotiating with Alstom ensures seamless integration and efficiency,” the official said.

In other decisions taken at the EC meeting, the MMRDA has appointed M/s. Sandeep Shikre & Associates as the Architectural and Project Management Consultants for the development of the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar. This project, situated on plot bearing CTS No. 194 (part) and 195 (part) in Ghatkopar (E), covers approximately 33.15 Ha of land and involves rehabilitation of 17,000 slums. The total cost of the project is Rs 306 Crores.

The Authority also appointed the joint venture of M/s. Rithwik and Soma for the development of depot land and construction of depot infrastructure at Dongri for Metro Line 9. This follows the Government of Maharashtra's approval of the extension of Metro Line 7 to include Lines 9 and 7A.