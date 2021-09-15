Mumbai: MMRDA to complete footpath and cycle track refurbishing work in BKC's G-block by March 2022 - Here's all you need to know about the project

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is slated to complete the refurbishment work of the footpath and cycle track in the G-Block of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) by March next year.

The work involves a restructuring of the footpath along with a cycle track and other facilities like bus bays, auto/taxi parking, e-charging points, landscaping etc.

In February, the MMRDA through Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray had inaugurated the partially developed cycle track of BKC in the G block.

The Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas said that the civil work of Junctions - 1 to 4, which covers BDB, MCA, Trident, American Consulate, has been sped up.

While the work on Junctions - 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 (from One BKC up to ICICI) has been recently taken up, the work of laying a stormwater drain (SWD), cross drains, utility duct is ongoing.

Once the duct and drain work gets completed, the footpath and cycle track works will take shape. The work on these junctions will be completed by next year.

Picture of the old cycle track in BKC|FPJ Photo

The old, worn out cycle track in BKC|FPJ Photo

Why this project was taken up?

Bandra Kurla Complex is one of the most premium business districts not just in Mumbai but across India. The new metro line is expected to increase the number of pedestrians and with the increasing popularity of the bike-sharing program, it was deemed necessary to match the infrastructure to projected demand and upgrade the public realm to international standards.

The project lays special focus on improving user experience and mobility within the G-Block of BKC. This has been achieved through the rationalization of space allocation for motorists, pedestrians and bi-cyclists among others.

Highlights of the project:

Development of shaded, well lit and protected bi-cycle tracks along with wide and clutter-free footpaths that are uninterrupted, safe and comfortable.

Measures to protect existing trees, plants& new trees by using means such as porous concrete grating to maintain the root zone.

Space for placemaking and adaptive art to improve the user experience leading to an engaging and re-engaging public realm.

Judiciously placed space for branding to improve financial viability.

A sufficient number of strategically located rickshaw lay-bys and bus lay-bys to improve space efficiency.

Dedicated space for e-charging of vehicles.

Dedicated space for emergency vehicles like ambulances and Police vans, plug and play utilities.

Infrastructure to upgrade to evolving technologies to deal with traffic, parking, mobility and safety etc.

