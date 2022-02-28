Mumbai: MMRDA presents Rs 18,404 cr budget for year 2022-23; with deficit of Rs 7,680 cr

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday presented Rs 18,404 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 in its 152nd authority meeting held at its headquarters in Bandra Complex (BKC). In this meeting it also presented and approved the revised budget estimate for the financial year 2021-22, the total income is of Rs. 8672 Crore and expected expenditure are of Rs. 14588.02 Crores.

In the Financial year 2022-23 budget, the total expected expenditure on various projects is to the extent of Rs. 18404.63 crores.

Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA SVR Srinivas said, " This budget has mainly emphasized an implementation of Public Transport and Vital Infrastructural Projects for which Rs 2111.30 crore has been earmarked."

Furthermore, since this 2022-23 budget has been presented with a deficit of Rs 7,680 crore. The expenditure proposed is Rs 18,404 crore as against the revenue estimated at Rs 10,724 crore. Srinivas informed that this shortfall will be covered by income generation through the sale of land parcels, loans raised from International financial Institutes, Sub-debts from the State Government for Metro, Income from development charges, Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) among others.

Several new projects such as the construction of a bridge from Nariman Point to Colabal Cuffe Parade, Metro Line 10,11,12, Extension of Eastern Free Way to Thane, Thane Coastal Road, Elevated Road from Anand Nagar to Kharegaon in Thane City, Kalyan Ring Road, Kopri-Patni Road, bride on Gorai Creek, Thane- Borivali Tunnel Link Road etc will be undertaken. The MMRDA commissioner informed that they hope to complete the tendering process for these Metro corridors in six months. While the Metro 11 will have integration with Metro 4 (Thane-Ghatkopar-Wadala).

Besides, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extension of Eastern Freeway till Thane is being prepared. Also, the DPR for the construction of sea-bridge between Cuffe Parade and Nariman Point has been prepared and soon MMRDA will float tenders.

According to the MMRDA, the balanced allocation of funds is majorly for important Metro corridors and ambitious projects, such as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and other ongoing projects. In fact, the Authority has also granted approval to the linking road from MTHL to Mumbai-Pune Expressway, in Raigad District. Furthermore, permission is also granted for interchange and service roads in Chirle Village.



Funds allocation for year 2022-23 for vital projects as follows:

Metro Line 10

--Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) corridor

--Allocation: Rs 96 crore

Metro Line 11

---Wadala -Azad Maidan corridor

---Allocation: Rs 90 crore

Metro Line 12

---Kalyan-Dombivli-Taloja

---Allocation: Rs 10 crore

Extension of Freeway to Thane

--Allocation: Rs 150 crore

Thane-Borivali tunnel

--Allocation: Rs 150 crore

Nariman Point Cuffe Parade bridge

---Allocation: Rs 200.30 crore

Gorai-Manori-Borivali Creed Bridge

---Allocation Rs 130 crore

--Concretisation

Eastern Express Highway

Allocation of Rs 100 crore and Western Express Highway Rs 280 crore

Missing Link to connect MTHL with Mumbai-Pune Expressway

--Allocation Rs 210 crore

