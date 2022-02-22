Mumbai: MMRDA looks at developing 'Growth Centres' across MMR to ease crowding

In what could be an answer to ease crowding and population of Mumbai and its metropolitan region; the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking at developing 'Growth Centres' across MMR. For this the MMRDA is now looking for 'land aggregators' with whom they would tie-up for developing these centers and tenders have been called.

According to an internal study done by MMRDA, the population in MMR would be 27.76 million by 2026 and 29.32 million by 2031; while the probable population in 2021 stood at 26.52 million. Sources said that the considering the increasing population seen especially in northern parts of Mumbai’s metropolitan region on both eastern and western suburbs; there is a need for well-planned growth centres.

An expression of interest has been called by MMRDA – which is MMR’s planning authority – in joint venture with Land Aggregators for development of these Growth Centres. “We are looking for partnership with private sector for development of townships. We expect very large land parcels to be available for development,” said S.V.R Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

These growth centres will namely be self-sustained units that will answer problems of housing, travel and workplace for lakhs of people. In the coming years, there is a growth in the workforce participation out of the total population of MMR (see box). Over the years, people are migrating further north and as per figures of commute on Central and Western Railways; majority of daily commuters travelling to south Mumbai are beyond Andheri, Borivali on Western Railway and Thane, Vashi, Kalyan on Central Railway.

This is visible in the last census data of 2011 wherein Mumbai’s island city saw a drop of (0.78%) from 2001 data. The population in western and eastern suburbs rose by 0.72% and 0.88% respectively during the same years. A population explosion has been registered in Thane district which saw growth of 3.32%, in Raigad district there was huge drop of (9.78%) while the data for overall population in MMR saw an increase of 1.46%.

According to MMRDA’s CTS Draft Study Report; the density on suburban rail is seeing a decreasing trend wherein it stood at 12 persons/sqm in 2005, it was 9 persons/sqm in 2017 and by 2041 it is expected to be 6 persons/sqm. The share of public transport is expected to improve by 2041 at 75.6% which was 65.3% in 2017 though it used to be 78.1% in 2005.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:00 AM IST