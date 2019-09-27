Mumbai: MMRDA has ‘swinging’ plans

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are soon going to be spoilt for transport choices, it seems. While still in the thick of construction of a 337-km Metro network, the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Sea Link and the Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority now has 'swinging' plans.

The MMRDA is envisaging the construction of two ropeways on a pilot project basis -- between Charkop metro station and Malad-Marve Road and the second one from

Mahavir Nagar metro station, Borivli, to Pagoda and Gorai Village. This new mode of aerial transport aims at providing direct connectivity to Metro line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri) for those living in Marve and Gorai village. Currently, people use the ferry service to cross the creek.

On July 9, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) to provide a detailed project report, which was submitted earlier this month. Accordingly, on September 10, the MMRDA has floated a tender for the project.

According to the DPR, the ropeway between Charkop metro station and the Malad-Marve Road will be 3.6 kilometres long and there will be ten stations en route.

The travel time will be 29 minutes and it is proposed to operate 145-290 cable cars, at a speed of six minutes/second, with a headway of 24 to 12 seconds. The ropeway will transport 3,000 passengers every hour.

The second ropeway -- between Mahavir Nagar metro station and Pagoda-Gorai village -- will be 7.2 kilometres long and have eight stations. This ropeway is likely to have about 180-360 cable cars and the travel time will be 36 minutes.

The project, based on the public-private partnership model, will prove a boon for commuters, saving them travel time and reduce their carbon footprint, says the IPRCL study.

The consultants have cited the efficacy of the Roosevelt Island ropeway in New York, Medellin I in Colombia and the Ankara ropeway in Turkey, and how something similar could be introduced in Mumbai.