Mumbai: MMRDA Establishes 24x7 Control Room For Upcoming Monsoon Season

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has established a Control Room for the upcoming monsoon season. The Control Room will function round-the-clock from June 1, 2024 till September 30, 2024. The Control Room aims to minimize inconvenience caused by various factors such as uprooting of trees, waterlogging, accidents, traffic snarls, potholes, and any other issues related to MMRDA projects.

The emergency contact numbers of this control room are 022-26591241, 022-26594176, 8657402090, and 1800228801 toll-free.

The Metro team will have over 300 engineers and workers to ensure safety at various project sites in MMR during the monsoon, 19 emergency response teams, comprising of one engineer and 10 labourers each, will handle any emergencies.

In addition, 18 emergency centres, maintenance vehicles, and 17 ambulances are kept on standby 24x7. To mitigate risks during the rainy season, 131 water pumping pumps are in place for efficient drainage, and barricades will be adjusted to maintain traffic flow. Meanwhile, soil piles are being removed, drains and dividers repaired, and electrical equipment tested in preparation for the season.

India's longest sea bridge Atal Setu has also taken comprehensive measures for safety and continuous access during the monsoon. Provision for adequate capacity pumps is in place to avoid flooding at interchange area.

An emergency response team is ready to address any issues that may arise, while regular patrols, coordination with the local authorities, police and intensifying visual inspections will be implemented to regulate traffic effectively. Atal Setu have a provision of Ambulance, Fire Rescue Vehicle and Vehicle Tow Crane available round the clock. The toll free number for Atal Setu is 1800 203 1818.

Similarly, the Surya Project in Vasai-Virar aims to ensure uninterrupted water supply despite challenges brought by the monsoon season. The intake pumps are elevated two meters above high flood levels, with heavy-duty equipment in place to manage potential blockages and silt accumulation. A state-of-the-art laboratory at the Water Treatment Plant adheres to strict water quality standards outlined by IS 10500 and CPHEEO guidelines.

“As we gear up for the monsoon season, safety remains our top priority. The Heads of Departments have been instructed to strictly adhere to safety measures and follow norms to ensure the smooth functioning of MMRDA projects. We are committed to promptly providing emergency assistance to other organizations if needed," MMRDA Commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.

For any complaints during the monsoon season, the MMRDA Control Room staff will analyse and forward them to the concerned engineer/officer. If the complaint does not pertain to MMRDA, it will be conveyed to the concerned agencies like BMC, PWD, MSRDC, Railways etc. The Control Room aims to provide status updates to the complainant regarding the action taken.