Mumbai: MMRCL plans bio-methanation plant at Kalbadevi |

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) will set up a bio-methanation plant at Kalbadevi. The agency is also the project implementing authority for the underground Metro 3.

Usually, such projects are carried out by the local municipal corporation, however, the MMRCL will carry out this for securing the environmental clearance for one of the buildings being constructed at Kalbadevi.

Speaking to The FPJ, the senior official told that as per the state level environmental condition MMRC has to carry out CSR. Therefore, the bio-methanation plant will set up the.

“The said environmental clearance approval was given in 2019 to one of the buildings at Kalbadevi that MMRCL is constructing. Wherein, it was conditioned in the clearance that MMRCL need to spend one per cent of the project cost on the CSR activity involving environmental related upgradation projects.

Accordingly, we checked with the BMC and they had given an option to set up a bio-methanation plant in its municipal market,” the official said.

When asked whether the plant will process the waste of the said building once handed over to the occupants, he replied that it won't be for the building. The plant is in the vicinity of the site and will be useful for the LT municipal market only, which is at Kalbadevi Dward.

The MMRCL is now looking for an agency that can supply, look after the installation and commissioning of the bio-methanation plant comprising capacity of 1.5 TPD along with electricity generation from municipalorganic wet waste with one year operation and maintenance.

It has floated a tender and estimated value is amounting to Rs 90.98 lakh. The earnest money deposit is Rs 90,988 and the deadline for bids submission is August 25 of this year.

Meanwhile, the MMRCL is carrying out the construction of rehab buildings at Kalbadevi. Three towers are being constructed for the rehabilitation of residents affected by stations coming up on the Girgaum-Kalbadevi stretch of the underground Metro 3 corridor.

This particular project completion deadline is 2024, as per the MMRCL.