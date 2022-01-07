Mumbai: MMRCL executed works worth more than Rs 5,000 crores during April 2020 and December 2021

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) during the period April 2020 and December 2021 has executed works worth more than five thousand crores

Today, it is working with almost full capacity of more than 16,000 workers and we have completed 97% of tunnelling, and 82% of civil work. The eleven stations – Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Central, Siddhi Vinayak, CSMI-T2, Marol, MIDC and SEEPZ – are showing more than 85% of completion. Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Worli, Dadar, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, Santacruz, CSMI T-1 and Sahar Road are showcasing more than 75% progress. The remaining five stations – Girgaon, Kalbadevi, Grant Road, Shitaladevi, Aacharya Are Chowk – have progressed around 50%.

Also, during the period from April 2020 to December 2021; MMRCL has completed 6,721 meters of Tunnelling Segment Rings, 33,514 square meters of Base-Slab, 48,336 square meters of Concourse Slab, 8,942 square meters of Mezzanine / Car Park Slab and 58,503 square meters of Roof Slab.

On the Systems part,16 escalators have been delivered – out of which 2 have been installed at Siddhi Vinayak station and one at MIDC station. 4 lifts are delivered and one each has been installed at MIDC and Siddhi Vinayak station. The other two are at the assembling stage. It is also noteworthy that two trains are ready, and another is in the process and that more than15% of tracks are already laid which work is progressing.

"In this year, many major works will happen such as completion of tunnelling, installations of systems, architectural finishes to the stations, filling back and restoration of the original pieces of lands that were claimed for the project, track works, electrification, and air conditioning of stations etc," said Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRCL.

The corporation had to put in a lot of effort and planning into implementing the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor.

The two pandemic waves indeed affected the project progress. During the first wave as well as in the second wave MMRCL worked with a restricted number of workers as the bulk of the labour went back to their hometowns. We faced shortage of skilled workers and technicians for works such as control blasting and other special applications, equipment, and machinery operators etc. Many experts and consultants also were not available at crucial junctures for want of international and domestic travel restrictions. The disturbed supply-chain also played its part in completion of activities requiring diverse resources. Also, the covid impact was not localised to a certain geographic area but on the entire world.

Many meetings were conducted in online mode. However, for a project of this nature there is a limitation to such measures and physical movements and interactions are unavoidable. After the workforce returned, albeit gradually, we strived hard to achieve targets.

MMRCL followed and are following all the Covid-19 related rules, regulations and instructions laid down by the state government scrupulously at all places such as offices, work sites, tunnels, casting yards etc. along with medical facilities.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 08:14 PM IST