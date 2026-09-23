Mumbai MLAs Seek Minority Representative In Maharashtra UCC Panel After Justice R C Chavan’s Resignation | AI

Mumbai: Days after retired Bombay High Court judge Justice R C Chavan resigned from the Maharashtra Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee, Mumbai MLAs have demanded that a minority community representative be appointed to fill the vacancy. They said the government should use Chavan’s resignation as an opportunity to broaden the panel’s representation and address concerns of different communities.

Justice Chavan Resigns From Maharashtra UCC Panel

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh, in a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said the committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai, was constituted in July to prepare the framework for implementing the UCC in Maharashtra.

Justice Chavan resigned on September 19, citing differences over the committee’s functioning, the public feedback process and the participation of a non-member in a meeting. His resignation was subsequently accepted by the state government.

Rais Shaikh Calls For Minority Member Appointment

Shaikh said appointing a Muslim member to the panel would enhance its credibility. “There is currently no representative from the minority community on the committee. As a result, the committee is being viewed with suspicion, and following Justice Chavan’s resignation, its credibility has been further undermined,” he said.

Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel said that when an issue affects a particular community, its representation on the panel is necessary. “First of all, we oppose the UCC because India is religiously and culturally diverse, with different sects and castes, even in the same religion, following different social customs. Even if a committee is created to discuss the issue, a member of the affected community is needed in the panel to flag problems in the law,” he said.

Shaikh said the proposed law could significantly affect minority and tribal communities, particularly in matters governed by personal laws. He alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra were pursuing the UCC for electoral considerations and claimed it could undermine the country’s cultural diversity.

Shaikh also referred to Chavan’s concerns over the committee’s consultation process. In his resignation communication, Chavan questioned the use of a questionnaire to seek public feedback and said he had understood the exercise to be aimed at gathering views from people across Maharashtra and building consensus on complex social issues.

Chavan, who was among the seven members appointed by the state government to work on the UCC draft and its implementation, has said he believes the exercise is necessary and that people should have the autonomy to decide.

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