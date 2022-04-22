Mumbai: MLA Ravi Rana, wife Navneet issued notice under CrPC

Mumbai police on Friday issued a notice to MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, asking them not to disrupt the law and order situation as they plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence here on April 23.

A team led by DCP Manjunath Singe visited the Rana residence and served them a notice from Kherwadi police station under section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Police said that the notice was served as a precautionary measure wherein the couple has been issued to prevent any cognisable offence. DCP Singe said as per the notice, the Rana couple has been requested not to disturb peace and maintain 'law and order' situation. There was a heavy police deployment when Rana and his wife reached their residence in the Khar area.

The action comes in the view of MLA Ravi Rana's announcement on Thursday that he was firm on his plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of Thackeray, who is also the president of the Shiv Sena on Saturday.

Subsequently, a large number of Shiv Sena workers had gathered outside Matoshree in Bandra East on Friday and raised slogans in support of the chief minister.

A senior police official said that heavy security at Thackeray’s residence in Kala Nagar has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident, as large number of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside the house.

Sitting outside Thackeray’s residence, Shiv Sena supporters said that the couple was not “worthy” to take on the party and would be taught a lesson if they dared to show up outside Matoshree.

