Mumbai: Special PMLA court extends Nawab Malik's judicial custody till May 6

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Friday extended Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's judicial custody till May 6 in money laundering case, reported news agency ANI.

Special PMLA court has also asked the Registry of the Court to expedite the process of verification of prosecution complaint (chargesheet) so that process of cognisance and serving a copy of the complaint to the accused.

Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a case of money laundering, saying the probe is at a nascent stage.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it will not interfere with the Bombay High Court order of March 15 but Malik can avail the remedy available under the law before the trial court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, said they arrested me in 2022 for something that happened in 1999.

He said there is no case under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) made out as there is no predicate offence.

The bench said the investigation it is at a very nascent stage and that it will not interfere with the high court order.

On March 15, the Bombay High Court had rejected Malik's interim application seeking immediate release in a case of money laundering, saying just because the special PMLA court's order remanding him in custody is not in his favour; it does not make that order illegal or wrong.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Malik in February under provisions of the PMLA after which he had filed a habeas corpus plea in the high court, claiming his arrest by the ED and the consequent remands were illegal.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:00 PM IST