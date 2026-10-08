Mumbai: MLA Pravin Darekar Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Include Self/Group Redevelopment Authority In BMC Portal

Pravin Darekar has sought a key role for the Self/Group Redevelopment Authority in Mumbai’s proposed digital redevelopment platform | File Pic

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: Pravin Darekar, MLA and Chairman of the Maharashtra Housing Self/Group Redevelopment Authority, has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting that the Authority be designated as the state-level coordinator and chief partner in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposed AI and GIS-based 'Mumbai Redevelopment Facility Portal'.

The BMC is currently developing the digital platform to streamline and bring transparency to the city's urban redevelopment projects. In his letter, Darekar emphasised that self and group redevelopment involves complex decision-making, financial planning, legal framework, and technical feasibility rather than mere construction approvals. He noted that the Authority can actively guide societies through step-by-step procedures, viable funding options, project management, and government concessions.

Inter-Agency Coordination Stressed

Highlighting the multi-agency scope of Mumbai’s housing landscape—which spans the BMC, MHADA, SRA, and MMRDA—Darekar stressed that efficient inter-agency coordination is vital for tracking approvals and data sharing. Integrating the Self/Group Redevelopment Authority as a nodal state-level body from the outset would allow the portal model to be scaled effectively across other urban centres in Maharashtra.

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Joint Committee Proposed

Darekar requested the state government to establish a joint committee comprising the Housing Department, BMC, MHADA, SRA, MMRDA, the Authority, and domain experts to finalise the portal's framework.

He further recommended introducing a dedicated section on the portal for self-redevelopment—providing societies with feasibility estimators, funding options, and real-time approval tracking—along with stakeholder consultations with architects, legal experts, financial institutions, and project consultants prior to the portal's pilot rollout.

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