Mumbai: MLA Pratap Sarnaik Reviews Dahisar Toll Naka Traffic; Promises Changes To Decongest Area By March 31

Mumbai: In a move aimed at addressing the persistent traffic congestion at Dahisar Toll Naka, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pratap Baburao Sarnaik said that a review meeting was held with officials from the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation to identify solutions to the issue.

According to a tweet shared by Sarnaik, the meeting was attended by the Commissioner of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) along with other senior officials. The discussion focused on implementing immediate measures to ease the daily traffic bottleneck at the toll naka, which is a major entry point connecting Mumbai with neighbouring areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

🗓 ६ मार्च २०२६ | 📍 विधान भवन



According to a tweet shared by Sarnaik, the meeting was attended by the Commissioner of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) along with other senior officials.

During the meeting, several infrastructural and administrative measures were discussed to improve traffic flow in the area. Sarnaik stated that instructions have been issued to the concerned departments to complete key works by March 31. These include repairing damaged roads in the surrounding stretch, widening service roads to facilitate smoother vehicle movement, removing encroachments along both sides of the road, and standardising traffic signal systems to ensure better coordination.

Sarnaik highlighted that reducing traffic jams would help minimise fuel wastage and lower pollution levels in the area.

“We are committed to providing relief to citizens by eliminating traffic congestion for local residents and vehicle drivers,” Sarnaik stated in the tweet. He added that coordinated efforts between the administration and motorists will play an important role in improving traffic conditions.

The Dahisar Toll Naka has long been identified as a congestion-prone zone, particularly during peak hours, as it serves as a key transit point between Mumbai and neighbouring regions such as Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar.

Sarnaik expressed confidence that with the combined efforts of civic authorities, traffic officials and commuters, the long-standing congestion issue at Dahisar Toll Naka can soon be resolved.

