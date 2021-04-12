Mumbai: MLA alleges that a transfer racket is being run at BMC

Samajwadi Party MLA and municipal corporator from South Mumbai's Nagpada constituency - Rais Shaikh on Monday has alleged that there is a racket of transfers at the engineers department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Earlier in March, during a standing committee meeting, Shaikh had said that in many departments of the civic body engineers have been working at a same post for more than five years, while the rules in BMC states, that an engineer should get a departmental transfer after every three years.

On Monday, calling a press conference, Shaikh said that engineers who wish to remain at the same position for more than three years, are getting to do so by paying bribes to superior government officials.

"Clerks from departments are appointed for taking the money and an official is transferred if he doesn't pay money," alleged Shaikh on Tuesday.

Furthermore he added that this is an organised racket that has been active for a longtime and is now being controlled directly from the Varsha bungalow, which is the official resident of Maharashtra chief minister.

"We have seen malpractices of Mumbai police, being exposed, if proper investigation will be done, then similar malpractices would be uncovered in BMC as well," he added.