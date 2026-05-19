Mumbai Missing Link Project: BMC Demolishes 87 Structures In Oshiwara To Ease Traffic Congestion

The BMC clears encroachments in Oshiwara to make way for the long-delayed Missing Link road project aimed at improving suburban connectivity | File Photo

Mumbai, May 19: On Monday, the BMC removed 87 structures in Oshiwara, clearing the way for the Missing Link Project, which will connect the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) to a new connector.

The link is expected to strengthen north–south connectivity in Behram Baugh and ease congestion on Veera Desai Extension Road and Behram Baugh Road.

Demolition drive carried out in Oshiwara

After a prolonged delay, the BMC has kickstarted work on key “missing link” roads in north Mumbai, aimed at easing congestion and improving east–west connectivity in the suburbs.

As part of this push, the K/West Ward carried out a major demolition drive for the proposed Phase I link connecting the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) to New Link Road.

A total of 87 structures — one commercial and 86 residential — were demolished, including 29 eligible and 58 non-eligible units.

The operation was carried out with support from Oshiwara Police and a K/West ward team comprising an Executive Engineer, assistant and sub-engineers, along with junior staff.

Two Poclain machines, three JCBs and 41 municipal labourers were deployed for the drive.

Other missing link projects gather pace

After decades on paper, key “missing link” roads are finally gathering pace.

The Kulupwadi stretch in Borivali East has taken off following land handover, while the Thakur Village–Lokhandwala link in Kandivali is advancing after encroachment clearance — both expected to ease pressure on the congested Western Express Highway.

However, encroachment and the rehabilitation of slum dwellers remain major hurdles, with limited availability of housing for project-affected families posing a significant challenge, an official said.

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First proposed in 1962 and retained in successive Development Plans, these links have long remained stalled, exacerbating Mumbai’s chronic congestion.

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