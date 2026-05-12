Mumbai Infra Update: BMC To Rebuild Oshiwara River Bridge On New Link Road In Goregaon At ₹20 Crore Cost

BMC plans phased reconstruction of the ageing Oshiwara River bridge on New Link Road in Goregaon to minimise traffic disruption | File Photo

Mumbai, May 11: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to demolish and reconstruct the vehicular bridge over the Oshiwara River on New Link Road in Goregaon. To avoid major traffic disruption, the work will be executed in phases rather than through a complete shutdown of the bridge.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 20 crore and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Bridge identified as structurally weak

The bridge over the Oshiwara River, built around 40 years ago, is a key connector in Mumbai’s western suburbs. New Link Road acts as an important alternative to Swami Vivekanand Road (SV Road) and carries heavy daily traffic from thousands of commuters.

In 2022, a structural audit conducted by a consultant appointed by the civic body identified the bridge as weak and potentially unsafe.

Following this, the BMC commissioned a second opinion from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) and undertook limited repair work as an interim measure.

Despite these interventions, the bridge remains restricted for heavy vehicles above 16 tonnes, reflecting ongoing structural limitations.

Proposal awaits Standing Committee approval

The proposal to reconstruct the bridge has been submitted for final approval before the BMC Standing Committee, with discussion scheduled for Tuesday.

The scope of work involves the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge’s superstructure, including the carriageway, pedestrian walkway and primary girders.

The structure measures approximately 58 metres in length and 36 metres in width.

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Work likely to begin after monsoon

“The reconstruction will be executed in phases to minimise traffic disruption. Work is expected to begin after the monsoon in October, subject to approval from the traffic police,” an official said.

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