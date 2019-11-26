Mumbai: Minor held for raping model in Oshiwara flat

Mumbai: The Oshiwara Police have arrested a 15-year-old sweeper for allegedly raping a 29-year-old model in Jogeshwari (W). The woman has claimed the boy reportedly barged into her home in a high-rise when she was alone and sexually assaulted her.

The woman has been medically examined and the results of the tests are awaited, according to police.

The arrested teen, a resident of Anand Nagar, worked as a sweeper and garbage-collector in the building where the woman lived with her husband. According to the police, on November 21, the woman was alone when the teen rang the doorbell.