Mumbai: Minor fire breaks out in commercial building in Sion; none injured

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in a commercial building at Sion on Friday evening. The Mumbai fire brigade officials extinguished the fire by 8 pm.

No injuries were reported in the incident, said civic officials.

As per the information received from the BMC's Disaster management cell, the incident was reported at around 6 pm in Godrej Coliseum Cooperative Premise Society located in Everard Nagar, GTB Nagar in Sion. The fire was confined to the office on the 11th floor of the ground plus 11 floor building.

The Mumbai fire brigade declared it as level 1 (minor fire). The fire officials immediately rushed to the spot and began its fire fighting operations.

The officials of F north ward office and Mumbai police were also present on the spot. However, the fire was extinguished in less than two hours. The exact cause of the fire is yet to ascertain, said the officials.