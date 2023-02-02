Mumbai: Micro-tunnelling, box drain work to prevent waterlogging in Sion, Dharavi 75% complete

To curb instances of waterlogging on railway tracks in Sion and Dharavi, the Storm Water Drain of the BMC department has undertaken micro-tunnelling and box drain work.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu on Thursday visited the site.

Officials said 75% of micro-tunnelling is complete with four different contractors. They assured that the residents of Mahim, Sion and Dharavi areas will have some relief during the monsoon season.

Pumping station at Dharavi

The BMC has also proposed to set up a small pumping station at Dharavi to drain excessive rainwater. However, this station will start after getting permission from the environment department and the mangrove cell of the Central government.

The pumping station is likely to be set up in the next six to eight months and will become operational prior to 2024 monsoon.

Meanwhile, Velrasu also visited Patwardhan Park and Narsi Park in the western suburbs, where local MLAs and citizens urged to construct a parking lot. Officials said the Additional Municipal Commissioner has directed officers to invite tenders for it.

