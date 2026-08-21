Mumbai: Minor Allegedly Stabs Woman After Threats Over Exposing Illegal Marijuana Cultivation Business, Confesses To Crime On Camera |

A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai, where a minor allegedly stabbed a woman with a knife following repeated threats allegedly made by her against the boy and his family after he exposed an illegal marijuana cultivation operation.

The incident took place in the Dahisar area of Mumbai on Thursday at around 9 pm in Lane No. 4 of Ganpat Patil Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Borivali MHB Police Station.

Minor reportedly exposed illegal operation

According to officials, the minor had reportedly exposed an illegal marijuana cultivation operation being run from a house. The woman, identified as Suman Thakur, was allegedly involved in the illegal operation.

Following the exposure, Thakur allegedly visited the boy’s house and threatened him and his family. The situation reportedly escalated on Thursday night, when the minor allegedly attacked her with a knife, causing serious injuries.

Boy allegedly records confession

In a shocking turn of events, the boy did not flee the scene after the alleged stabbing. Instead, he reportedly took out his camera and recorded a video in which he appeared to confess to the attack.

In the video, the boy allegedly said, “So I stabbed her. I don't know if she is dead or alive, but I did stab her.”

Police launch investigation

Following the incident, personnel from the Borivali MHB Police Station reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, along with allegations of illegal marijuana cultivation and possible smuggling.

Further details regarding the woman’s condition and the investigation are awaited.

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