Mumbai: Minister Nitesh Rane Meets Sharad Pawar, Discusses Sassoon Dock Modernisation And Fishermen’s Welfare

Nitesh Rane briefed Sharad Pawar on measures to modernise Sassoon Dock and strengthen Maharashtra’s fisheries sector | File Photo

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday met veteran leader Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai and held discussions on issues concerning the state’s fisheries sector, fishermen and port development.

During the meeting, Rane briefed Pawar on various measures being undertaken by the Fisheries Department for the modernisation of Sassoon Dock, one of Mumbai’s major fishing centres.

He also presented Pawar with an information booklet on the Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana and apprised him of several key decisions taken by the Fisheries and Ports Development Department.

Fisheries Sector Discussed

The discussions focused on measures to provide greater impetus to Maharashtra’s fisheries sector, safeguard the interests of fishermen and accelerate the development of ports across the state.

Rane later said in a post on X that the meeting covered the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the fisheries industry and implement effective measures for the welfare of fishing communities.

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The meeting assumes significance as Sassoon Dock modernisation and the development of fishing infrastructure remain important issues for Mumbai’s fishing community.

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