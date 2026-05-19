Mumbai: Minister Jaykumar Gore Reviews Rural Development Department Projects, Pushes Wider E-Office Implementation At Mantralaya

Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore chaired a high-level review meeting on departmental projects and administrative reforms at Mantralaya | X - @Jaykumar_Gore

Mumbai, May 18: A review meeting of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department was held at Mantralaya on Sunday under the leadership of Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore.

New Principal Secretary welcomed

During the meeting, newly appointed Principal Secretary Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar was welcomed with a bouquet and felicitated by senior officials. Satara District Collector Santosh Patil was also honoured on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed various ongoing works and administrative initiatives of the department.

Focus on e-office system and transparency

Discussions were also held on increasing the use of the e-office system to make departmental functioning more efficient, transparent and effective.

Senior officials presented detailed reviews of subjects under their respective jurisdictions during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jaykumar Gore expressed confidence that Dr Pulkundwar’s administrative experience and working style would positively contribute to the department’s functioning in the coming period.

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Senior officials attend review meeting

Private Secretary to the Minister Sunil Kothekar, Deputy Secretary Prashant Patil, Joint Secretary Bharose, Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana Secretary Satish Chikhalikar and other senior departmental officials were present at the meeting.

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