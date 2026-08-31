Mumbai: Minister Aditi Tatkare’s PRO Ashish Mete Dies After Collapsing During Post-Dinner Walk In Bhandup

Ashish Mete suffered a fatal head injury after reportedly losing consciousness during a walk in Bhandup West | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: A 35-year-old office-bearer working as a public relations officer (PRO) for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare died suddenly after collapsing while taking a walk in the premises of a residential building in Bhandup West on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Anandrao Mete, a native of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who was associated with Minister Aditi Tatkare’s social media and public relations work.

Mete Collapses During Walk

According to the Bhandup police, Mete had gone to the residence of his professional partner, Dipali Prabhu, at Mayuresh Residency on LBS Road in Bhandup West for dinner on August 30. After dinner, he reportedly complained of acidity and went for a walk in the building premises.

While walking, Mete suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed. He sustained a serious head injury after falling to the ground. Prabhu immediately took him to Navkar Hospital in Bhandup West for treatment. He was subsequently shifted to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival.

Police Register Accidental Death Case

The Bhandup police were informed by the Rajawadi Hospital authorities and subsequently took custody of the body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police have registered an accidental death report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and have launched an investigation.

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Post-Mortem To Establish Cause

Mete was reportedly working with Prabhu on social media and public relations-related assignments. Their office, Bazaar Solutions Private Limited, is located at Mittal Court near Marine Drive in Mumbai. According to an official, he lived with his family in his native place and travelled to Mumbai for work.

Police said the exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination and further investigation.

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