Vehicles move along Mumbai's Marine Drive on a November morning. | ANI

Mumbai: The minimum temperature in suburban Mumbai rose to 17.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a day after the city woke up to its second-coldest November morning in more than a decade.

Mumbai City was substantially warmer, with the mercury having touched a low of 22.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, according to data from the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory was 1 degree below normal, while that registered at Santacruz was 3.4 degrees below normal.

On Saturday, the mercury had fallen five degrees below normal in Santacruz and 1.7 degrees below normal in Colaba.

Dipping temperatures this week

Mumbai has witnessed a steady decline in temperatures over the past week, bringing much-needed relief after the heat that persisted through October.

Historical data shows that the only colder November morning in the past decade was recorded on November 30 last year, when the minimum temperature dropped to 15.7 degrees Celsius. Before that, the lowest November reading between 2014 and 2024 was 16.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on November 11, 2016. In 2024, the minimum temperature had also dipped to 16.5 degrees Celsius.

AQI In 'Moderate' Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an average air quality index of 148 on Sunday afternoon, which was in the moderate category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board Sameer application.

Pollution levels have, however, increased significantly in Mumbai, as the city had recorded an average AQI of 118 on November 21 and 97 – which is categorised as "satisfactory" – on November 20.

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