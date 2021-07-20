Mumbai: Mini-bus driver arrested for road mishap

A driver of a mini-­bus has been arrested for rash and negligent driving, killing a 40-year-old biker on the Eastern Express Highway on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ankur Thakkar.

According to the police, the victim was on his way to Sion hospital when the accused rammed into him. Ankur was rushed to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, a Vikhroli police official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 304 (A), 279 and 338 of the IPC and various sections of the Motor vehicle act.

The accused has been arrested and further investigations are on in the case.