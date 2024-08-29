Mumbai Milk Producers Association Announces ₹2 Per Litre Hike In Buffalo Milk Price, New Rate ₹89 From September 1

Representational Image

Mumbai: In a big blow ahead of the festival season, the Mumbai Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has announced a wholesale price hike of Rs 2 per litre from Rs 87 per litre to Rs 89 per litre for buffalo milk in Mumbai from September 1.

The move is likely to trigger a price rise in all other types of milk and milk-related products during the festivals of Ganeshotsav, Navratri, and Diwali over the next few months.

A Unanimous Decision Taken By The Mumbai Milk Producers Association

MMPA said the decision was unanimous and the price of buffalo milk, which is sold by over 3,000 retailers in Mumbai, will go up from Rs 87 per litre to Rs 89 per litre, and will remain in force for six months. As a result, the retail rates are expected to shoot up to Rs 93/litre or even up to Rs 98/litre depending on the localities and local demand.

This will be the second hike coming after a year when wholesale buffalo milk price was hiked from Rs85/litre to Rs87/litre, hitting the domestic budgets of the poor and middle-class families hard.