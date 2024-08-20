5 Foods That Have More Calcium Than Milk For Bone Health

Canva

When it comes to maintaining strong bones and preventing osteoporosis, calcium is a key nutrient that often comes to mind. While milk is often consumed as a primary source of calcium, several other foods offer even higher levels of this essential mineral. Incorporating these calcium-rich alternatives into your diet can be a great way to boost bone health.

Check out five alternatives to milk for improved bone health:

Leafy vegetables

Leafy greens, particularly kale and collard greens, are excellent sources of calcium. According to the USDA, 100 grams of raw spinach provide 2.86 grams of protein, 99 mg of calcium, 2.71 mg of iron, and 2.86 grams of fiber. These greens also give you vitamins A, C, and K, along with fiber, making them a nutritious choice for overall health.

Tofu

Tofu, especially when prepared with calcium sulfate, is another great source of calcium. There are 689 mg of calcium in 100 grams of raw and hard tofu. Whereas, 100 grams of paneer only contain 597 mg of calcium, as per the USDA. Tofu is versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, from stir-fries to smoothies, making it a valuable addition to any diet.

Fortified Plant Milks

Fortified plant-based milks such as almond, soy, and oat milk often come enriched with calcium to match or exceed that found in cow’s milk. Many plant milks are also fortified with additional vitamins and minerals, making them a great option for those who are lactose intolerant or prefer a vegan diet.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are not only a superfood but also a great source of calcium. The USDA states that there are 179 mg of calcium in every 28.35 grams. These tiny seeds are also high in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, contributing to overall health.

Sardines fish

Sardines, particularly when eaten with their bones, are packed with calcium. In addition to calcium, they are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which can further support bone health.