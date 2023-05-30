Does your kid hate milk? 7 other foods that are equally rich in calcium

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Calcium is needed to make up much of our bones and teeth and plays a role in heart health, muscle function, nerve signaling and many other. Poppy, sesame, celery, and chia seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses, and are high in calcium
Soybean: are rich in calcium. One cup (175 grams) of cooked soybeans provides 18.5% of the Recommended Dietary Intake (RDI) whereas the same quantity of immature soybeans known as 'edamame' offers around 27.6%
Kale: 2 cups of kale gives 188 mg of calcium
Tofu: Half a cup of tofu daily gives 253 mg of calcium
Dried figs: are rich in antioxidants and fibre. They also have more calcium than other dried fruits. They also, provide a good amount of potassium and vitamin K, two micronutrients that are essential for bone health
Almonds: Of all nuts, almonds are among the highest in calcium and are also, rich in healthy fats and protein. In addition, they are an excellent source of magnesium, manganese, and vitamin E
Salmon: are loaded with calcium, thanks to their edible bones
