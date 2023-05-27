6 Healthy summer snacks for kids

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
The much-anticipated summer vacations have begun and it is time for more outdoor play. It is necessary to keep kids healthy and hydrated. Dr. Ganesh Kadhe, Director, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Abbott’s Nutrition Business shares 6 nutritious and hydrating foods that you can feed your kid this summer
Cut up fruits: Watery fruits like watermelon, oranges, and apricot can boost your kid’s hydration. These fruits are also good sources of vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium which have several health benefits
Popsicles: Kids love popsicles. You can make a popsicle out of fresh fruit juices or even their favourite fruit milkshakes in a small glass. These popsicles can provide both fluid and key nutrients from fruits that can help them rehydrate
Fruit Lassi: Try serving a yoghurt and milk based lassi to them. This can be given to them in their favourite cup and throw in a silly straw in their favourite colour to get them excited about drinking the lassi
Tea Party: Offer your child warm kid-friendly teas, such as peppermint or chamomile. Having a teddy bear or doll tea party might encourage some children to drink up and hydrate. Natural compounds in peppermint may have beneficial effects on energy as well for your kid’s playtime whereas chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory qualities and is high in nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, and folate
Spa water:Add sliced strawberries, cucumbers, or lemons to your child’s glass of water to give it a flavour and colour boost. They have hydrating properties and will also appeal to children
Vegetable salad: A bowl of mixed vegetable salad is a great source of protein and fiber
