Mumbai: Milan subway tank work in last phase; BMC floats tender worth ₹ 23.38 crore

The BMC’s Storm Water Department (SDM) has undertaken the final phase of construction of an underground water tank near Milan subway in Santacruz. The tank’s holding capacity for storm water is 2 crore litre.

The civic bodyhas invited tenders worth Rs 23.38 crore for it and Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has given his approval.

Subways in Mumbai inundate during monsoon, create traffic snarls

There are many underground subways in Mumbai with railway tracks and express highways running over them. During monsoon, these subways invariably get inundated, resulting in heavy traffic jams in the affected areas.

Citizens, who already suffer from water logging in their areas, also have to face traffic jams while going to work. Sometimes, water in these subways is almost two to three meters high. The water logging problem in these subways is age-old. Milan subway and Hindmata are two such areas from where frequent waterlogging incidents are reported.

Tank near Milan subway to combat water logging

However, a few years ago, the BMC undertook certain remedial measures, the impact of which was seen in the 2022 monsoon. The BMC installed high capacity pumps at Hindmata and built a huge water collection tank under Pramod Mahajan Udyan and under the St. Xavier’s ground.

Similarly, it is building a huge tank under the BMC plot near Milan subway, wherein some work on RCC raft footing, wall, pillars and slabs is still pending. The restoration of playground over the water tank is also pending for which the BMC has awarded the work to M/S Bharat construction.

