Mumbai: MIDC Police Pledge Action Against 2 Officers For Wrongful Eviction Of Family | Representational image

Following court orders, the MIDC police have promised action against two of their own officers – Santosh Jadhav and Kalyan Ghadage – for allegedly aiding two accused who had evicted a family from a flat on Andheri-Kurla Road by forging documents.

The case dates back to 2018 but the complaint was registered against the cops on January 27 after the court orders. Meanwhile, the two cops have been transferred out of Mumbai.

The Forceful Eviction

As per the FIR, the complainant Mohini Sawant and her daughter had purchased a flat through auction from Union Bank at Raviraj Apartment, Kadamwadi, Andheri-Kurla Road in 2018. An accused, Faruki Ulhaq, allegedly made fake documents and forcefully evicted the family. Jadhav and Ghadage aided Faruki and his accomplice Rehan Ulhaq in wrongful eviction.

Both cops booked

As per the FIR, Faruk, due to assistance from the two cops, was able to file a case against Sawant and her relatives, leading to her arrest. Sawant approached the Metropolitan Magistrate Court Andheri to contest the illegal arrest. Subsequently, the court directed the MIDC police to file a case against the implicated cops, Faruki and Rehan.

In compliance with the court order, the MIDC police, after a delay of over five years, registered a case against the two accused, besides Jadhav and Ghadage, for wrongful restraint, breach of trust, cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code.