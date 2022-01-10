Mumbai: MHADA says title right transfer of 20,000 houses stuck due to stamp duty arrears

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority(MHADA) is losing out on transfer fees due to stamp duty arrears. Chairman and Ex Legislator of Mumbai building Repairs and Redevelopment Board (MBRRB), Vinod Ghosalkar on Monday informed that they have appealed the state government to waive off the stamp duty arrears so that it paves the way for the transfer of titleship rights for nearly 20,000 houses.

Prior to 2013 houses that were sold out, the buyer did not pay the stamp duty fees to the Department of Registration & Stamps, of Maharashtra and MHADA too used to provide titleship transfer certificates by charging some fees. However, in 2013 the said department intimated MHADA that it cannot issue a title transfer certificate if the buyer fails to provide a stamp duty payment certificate.

Ghosalkar said, "Today in MBRRB board alone there are 4,000 such houses which are waiting for title transfer rights but we cannot process following the state revenue department notification. As new buyers have to clear the pending stamp duty arrears no one is keen to buy these houses. Also, who will hunt the previous buyers? Several owners are facing today hardship. Following which MHADA also losing the transfer fees."

According to MHADA, a meeting was held with the state housing and revenue department to bring a final solution to this long-pending demand. "If the state allows waiver of stamp duty arrears nearly 20,000 houses title transfer will expedite," Ghosalkar asserted. It eventually generates revenue for the board which is already facing a funds shortage, he added.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:54 PM IST