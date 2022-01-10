Good news for homebuyers! MHADA to offer 4k houses in Mumbai via lottery scheme in 2022

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority(MHADA) Mumbai board will offer 4,000 houses via a lottery scheme this year. Of which, nearly 2,000 houses will be offered in the economically weaker section category by MHADA.

According to an official, who did not wish to be named stated that the selling point of this lottery draw will be, one-bedroom kitchen flat in the Goregoan area will be available at a cost of Rs 22 lakh approximately.

Its been three years, the Mumbai board of MHADA could not conduct another housing lottery draw to date due to no adequate housing stock. Thus, the 2022 lottery draw will be one of the biggest as earlier only 1,395 houses were offered in the lottery. In fact, 1.64 lakh applications were made by homebuyers for these many houses.

According to the MHADA, which is the state housing department authority that has been established for development of affordable houses is constructing 5,000 houses on 18 acres of land parcel at Pahadi Goregaon area. Of which the housing authority by August or September likely to issue advertisement for sale of at least 4,000 houses.

Besides, MHADA for the generation of more housing stock so that it can offer affordable houses to people in Mumbai city itself has proposed redevelopment projects in Motilal Nagar in Goregoan, Patra Chawl among others. MHADA meanwhile also identified a land bank in Mumbai Metropolitan Region to develop big housing projects to meet the rising demand, said the official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:12 PM IST