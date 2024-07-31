Mumbai: MHADA Grants 158 Allotments From Old Cess Buildings; NOC Fee Waived By Housing Minister Atul Save |

Mumbai: MHADA's regional unit, Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board has granted offer letters to 158 eligible applicants from the Master List of old cess buildings through a computerized lottery.

The letters were distributed by Maharashtra's Housing and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save on Tuesday. During the event, Save announced the waiver of the Rs 70,500 NOC fee for these eligible winners.



"To ensure the allocation of flats to the 265 eligible tenants/residents from the Master List of old cess buildings, the Board conducted its first computerized lottery on December 28, 2023. There were 444 flats available for this lottery. The positive approach of the state government enabled us to take this historic and bold decision, which ensured transparency in the allocation of master list tenements," Save said adding, "This decision allowed us to distribute flats to a large number of tenants/residents from old cess buildings for the first time through a computerized lottery."



He further said, "Following requests for re-verification of the documents of the lottery winners, MHADA re-verified and found 212 out of the 265 applicants eligible. Allotment letters were issued to 158 of these verified applicants, who have submitted the acceptance letters. Document verification of the remaining 53 applicants is in progress. The remaining 54 applicants were also urged to submit their acceptance letters."



Stating that this historic reform has made the tenement allocation process more transparent and efficient, reducing complaints from tenants/residents, the minister said the residents of transit camps can now have a sigh of relief on receiving their own homes in the heart of Mumbai.



Save also mentioned that MHADA's Mumbai Board will conduct a computerized lottery for the sale of 2,000 flats on the prime locations of the city soon.

Speaking on the occasion, MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal reiterated that the announcement to waive off the NOC charges will soon be implemented and thanked the state government for all support. "Applicants receiving the allotment letters must fulfill the conditions mentioned in the offer letter and take possession," he added.