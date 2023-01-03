Mumbai: MHADA engineer held by Anti-Corruption Bureau in graft case

File photo

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a MHADA deputy engineer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs1.50 lakh from a civil contractor for clearing his pending bill for work done. According to the ACB, the complainant had done works such as putting tiles and nullah work in Kurla, Vakola and Bharat Nagar areas.



“The complainant had submitted bills for the said work for approval at the MHADA office and had also met the deputy engineer during between Dec 19-21. The engineer had allegedly demanded Rs2 lakh as a bribe to approve the bills,” the ACB claimed in a statement.