The redevelopment of 48 housing societies in Kalachowki has moved forward, although residents continue to seek larger flats and higher rent | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: The redevelopment of Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowki has taken a step forward as the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has accepted several residents' demands, including those related to parking and amenities.

The long-pending project involves the cluster redevelopment of 48 co-operative housing societies in the locality, with a total of over 3,400 rehabilitation flats.

However, two major demands of residents remain unaddressed before the project can take off: a further increase in the proposed rehabilitation flat size of 641 sq ft and an increase in rent from the approved Rs 25,000. +

The initially proposed rent of Rs 20,000 was increased to Rs 25,000 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last year. Residents are now seeking a further hike.

MHADA Accepts Several Residents' Demands

The residents' demands accepted at Tuesday's meeting with BJP group leader and MLC Pravin Darekar and MHADA Vice-President Sanjeev Jaiswal include the provision of 641 sq ft flats under the MOFA carpet area definition, podium parking, a detailed presentation of rehabilitation and saleable buildings and the amenities to be provided, and the formation of a grievance redressal committee, among others.

"Most of the residents' demands have been accepted by MHADA. However, a section of residents is insisting on an increase in the proposed 641 sq ft carpet area. If the project is to remain financially viable, residents should avoid pressing this demand further, as the developer may withdraw from the project. This would result in further delays," Darekar said, adding that the MHADA Vice-President had explained the financial implications to residents with detailed figures.

MHADA Appoints Developer Under C&D Model

In May, MHADA appointed a developer under the Construction and Development (C&D) Model for the project. The Abhyudaya Nagar colony in Kalachowki is spread across a land parcel of 1,33,593 square metres (33 acres) and currently comprises 48 buildings with 3,410 tenements of approximately 210 sq ft each. This includes 3,335 residential units and 75 non-residential premises.

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The redevelopment of these long-pending buildings was entrusted to the Mumbai Board of MHADA, following which it was decided to implement the project under the C&D framework.

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