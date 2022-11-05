Mumbai: MGL increases retail price of CNG and domestic PNG | Photo: Representative Image

The city gas utility Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) once again increased the retail price of natural gas (CNG) by Rs 3.50 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1.50 per standard cubic metre (SCM), effective from midnight of 04th November 2022 / early morning of 05th November 2022.

"MGL is increasing the MRP of CNG by Rs.3.50 per Kg and Domestic PNG by Rs.1.50 per SCM in MGL’s license areas spread in and around Mumbai the revised MRP inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be Rs.89.50 per Kg and Domestic PNG Price will be Rs.54.00 per SCM," reads the statement released by MGL on Friday.

"The price of domestically produced APM gas was revised by Petroleum Pricing and Analysis Cell (PPAC) with effect from 1st October 2022. The revised price reflected an increase of 40%. Besides, the allocation of APM gas to MGL for CNG & Domestic PNG segments has also been concurrently reduced by about 10% due to which MGL is required to source RLNG at a substantially higher cost in order to cater to the increasing requirement of CNG and D-PNG in MGL’s license areas," added the statement.

Due to the above factors, coupled with the devaluation of INR against US$, MGL is constrained to increase prices of CNG and D-PNG as MGL’s input gas cost has increased substantially.

"The revised MRP of CNG offers attractive savings of about 42% compared to petrol at the current price level in Mumbai. MGL’s Domestic PNG offers around 8% savings as compared to the current MRP of Domestic LPG while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers' claimed MGL officials

Read Also Mumbai: State govt moots social audit of Shiv Bhojan thali scheme