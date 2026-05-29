Mumbai: MGL Gas Pipeline Leak Triggers Alert In Dadar; No Injuries Reported, Area Cordoned Off | X

Mumbai: A gas pipeline leak in Mumbai’s busy Dadar area triggered a precautionary emergency response on Friday evening, prompting authorities to cordon off the surrounding area. No fire or injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

The leakage was reported at around 6.01 pm from a Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) pipeline near Anugraha Hotel on Gokhale Road at Sakharam Krushna Marg, opposite Amar Hind Mandal in Dadar (West). According to civic officials, gas was seen spraying out from the damaged pipeline, raising concerns due to the densely populated nature of the locality.

Soon after the incident was reported, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and Mahanagar Gas Limited rushed to the spot. As a safety measure, authorities immediately restricted access to the area and kept people away from the leak site to prevent any untoward incident.

“There was a gas leak from the pipeline, but no fire broke out and no one was injured,” a civic official said. Officials added that emergency teams were working to control the leakage and ensure public safety.

The incident caused brief concern among local residents and commuters, as Dadar is one of Mumbai’s busiest commercial and residential hubs. However, the swift response by emergency agencies helped prevent the situation from escalating.

Authorities are expected to examine the cause of the leakage once the situation is fully brought under control. Meanwhile, officials have urged citizens to avoid the immediate area until repair work is completed and normalcy is restored.

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