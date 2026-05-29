Mumbai CNG Price Hike From May 30, MGL Raises Rates To ₹86 Per Kg, PNG At ₹52 Per SCM

CNG Price Hiked By ₹2 Per Kg In Mumbai, Gas To Cost Now At ₹84; MGL Cites West Asia Tensions, Rising Global Energy Costs |

Mumbai: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) users in Mumbai and surrounding areas will have to pay more from Saturday, with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increasing the retail selling price of CNG by ₹2 per kg and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by 50 paise per standard cubic metre (SCM). The revised rates came into effect from midnight of May 29-30.

Following the latest revision, CNG will cost ₹86 per kg, while Domestic PNG will be priced at ₹52 per SCM in and around Mumbai. MGL said the increase was necessitated by a sharp rise in gas procurement costs due to lower allocation of domestic natural gas, greater dependence on costlier gas sources and depreciation of the Indian Rupee.

This is the second CNG price hike in just over two weeks. MGL had earlier increased CNG rates by ₹2 per kg on May 13. The back-to-back hikes are expected to put additional pressure on auto-rickshaw and taxi operators, many of whom rely on CNG as their primary fuel.

The latest increase is also likely to revive demands for a revision in passenger fares. During discussions held after the previous CNG price hike, representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi unions had urged transport authorities to approve a fare increase of ₹1 per kilometre, citing rising fuel and operating costs. Industry representatives argue that repeated fuel price revisions are affecting their earnings and making operations increasingly difficult.

Despite the increase, MGL maintained that CNG continues to be an economical fuel option. According to the company, CNG still offers savings of around 45 per cent compared to petrol and about 12 per cent compared to diesel at current fuel prices in Mumbai. The fresh hike will directly impact lakhs of daily commuters, motorists and households using natural gas across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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